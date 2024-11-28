University of Maryland student government votes more funds for 'gender affirming care initiative'

The University of Maryland’s student government voted to allocate over $1,000 to provide students with gender-affirming clothing, such as chest binders.

The motion continues a program that funds the LGBTQ+ Equity Center. The Student Government Association (SGA) vote was unanimous on Wednesday, November 20.

[RELATED: NYU invites students to find new ‘vision of themselves’ at ‘Queer Pride Clothing and Book Swap’]

“We’re trying to continue the good work,” Chinaza Ofor, co-director of the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee, told The Diamondback, the school’s student-run newspaper. “It’s very paramount that us as a university, and us as a committee, prioritize students and make sure that they feel not only seen, but taken and accounted for.”

According to The Diamondback, the student government gave $3,000 to the Center for this academic year. However, after the Center used most of the money this fall, the student government dedicated itself to providing more.

“I think it’s really important to make sure that we’re inclusive of all students on campus, that we don’t leave any Terps behind,” Leonard Fomin, the SGA’s speaker pro tempore, told The Diamondback.

The student government also awarded $3,000 to the Center last year. In comments made to The Diamondback, one student government member estimated that the Center could need $5,000 next academic year.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: UTD hosts tea party to celebrate reopening of Gender Center’s Life Transitioning Closet]

The LGBTQ+ Equity Center is part of the University of Maryland’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion. The institution aims to provide “the campus with leadership and expertise in building a fully equitable community; strengthens and supports people of diverse sexes, gender identities or expressions, and sexual orientations; and develops visible and vibrant LGBTQ+ campus communities.”

Similarly, the University of North Dakota offers students something called a “gender closet.”

“The closet helps support trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse students feel comfortable and validated so they can be their authentic selves while pushing forward in their education,” the school’s website says.

Last year, a University of South Florida student group organized a “gender-affirming clothes swap,” where students traded clothing to find garments that matched their gender identity.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Maryland, the Student Government Association, and the LGBTQ+ Equity Center for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.