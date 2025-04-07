University of Michigan student govt easily passes measure urging school to provide free 'escorts' to Planned Parenthood

The Central Student Government at the University of Michigan met on March 25 to discuss and ultimately pass a resolution in favor of expanding “reproductive care.”

The Michigan Daily reports that AR-14-104, which states that “reproductive rights have been under attack” by the Trump administration, was easily approved following an 18-2 secret ballot vote.

The resolution, which was backed by Planned Parenthood, also faults President Trump for the Supreme Court’s “wrongful decision overturning people’s constitutional right to abortion.”

The measure calls upon the Michigan Medicine Security Team “to provide 24-hour full-service public safety” that includes “providing escorts” to local Ann Arbor Planned Parenthoods.

”Many University of Michigan students assume the financial burden of paying for their tuition, housing, and other necessities,” the document reads. “These expenses add up and it would be worthwhile for these students to at least have easy access to free and equitable reproductive healthcare services.”

Despite the overwhelming support by other student government members, engineering student Charles Klunder opposed the measure due to his belief that abortion is murder.

”I believe that all humans are made in the image of God, that we are known by God before we are born,” Klunder said, as reported by The Michigan Daily.

”God forms us in our mother’s womb, and God says that it is wrong to kill any innocent being, and that God hates the hands that shed innocent blood,” he added. “Given this, I think anyone who is in support of abortion, and by extension, this resolution, is complicit in murder.”

Support for “reproductive access” has regularly been sponsored by the Michigan student government.

In September, Campus Reform noted the LSA Student Government’s extensive promotion of free “emergency contraception” on campus.

The Central Student Government also attempted to pass a similar measure during January of last year for free rides to abortion providers. The proposal was postponed at the time due to campus concerns and feedback, according to The Michigan Daily.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.