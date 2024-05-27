University of Nevada hosts multiple segregated graduations

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas hosted five “affinity” graduation events, for Asian and Pacific American, “Latinx,” Native American, African American, and LGBTQ-identifying students this May.

“Please join us for our Affinity Graduations sponsored by Student Diversity Programs; which include APMIE, Latinx, Lavender, and Native Convocation,” the school advertised.



The Office of Student Diversity Programs organized the graduations, which took place from May 7 to May 10.



“We strive to serve a diverse student population, elevating and affirming their identities through an intersectional framework that champions student success,” the office’s mission statement declares.



The office recognizes “Identity Months & Weeks” throughout the year, including “LatinX Heritage Month,” “Womxn’s HerStory Month,” and “Multiracial and Multiethnic Awareness Week.”



The University of Nevada, Reno also offered segregated graduations from May 8 to May 13, including a “Lavender” ceremony for LGBTQ-identifying students, an “Indigenous Graduate Celebration,” and a “Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Graduate Celebration.”



“By recognizing and honoring different cultural traditions and themes, the celebrations create spaces where students can feel proud of their heritage and share it with others. These celebrations help foster a sense of belonging and inclusivity for students of diverse backgrounds,” said student supervisor Emily Thao-Singh.



The school’s Multicultural Center, which was in charge of the segregated graduation ceremonies, claimed it plans to continue planning such ceremonies in future years.



The Center describes itself as a “critical hub of cultural, LGBTQIA, gender-focused services, programs, and social justice initiatives.”



A spokesperson for the University of Nevada, Reno, told Campus Reform: “As stated in our mission and inspired by our land-grant foundation, the University recognizes and embraces the critical importance of diversity in preparing students for global citizenship and is committed to a culture of excellence, inclusion and accessibility. We value the inclusiveness of diverse cultures and identities. Speakers for each event are selected from the graduating seniors of each affinity group.”



Campus Reform contacted the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for comment.