University of Pennsylvania prof praises CEO-killer suspect, calls him the ‘icon we all need and deserve’

A professor at the University of Pennsylvania praised Luigi Nicholas Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and called him an “icon.”

The X account Libs of TikTok shared several posts made by Professor Julia Alekseyeva, an Assistant Professor of English and Cinema & Media Studies at the Ivy League university, on Tuesday.

Professor Julia Alekseyeva, a professor at @PennEnglish @Penn appears to celebrate the alleged UHC CEO ass*ssin and the fact that he went to University of Pennsylvania and calls him an “icon” pic.twitter.com/1YYGam7h8D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2024

Alekseyeva, whose TikTok handle is @thesoviette, posted a video of her smiling to the song of “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Miserables with the caption: “have never been prouder to be a professor at the University of P3nnsylvania.” The professor was apparently referring to the fact that Mangione is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania.

Alekseyeva also commented “The icon we all need and deserve” in response to a social media post about Mangione that stated: “a friend of mine made out w him while he was a student - for those curious he is bi #equalopportunity”

The University of Pennsylvania professor also shared a post from the website Reductress titled: “Man Engages in Beautiful Italian-American Tradition of Taking Matters Into His Own Hands.”

Alekseyeva’s work includes publishing the graphic novel: “Soviet Daughter: A Graphic Revolution,” and her upcoming “first academic biook [sic], Antifascism and the Avant-Garde: Radical Documentary in the 1960s.”

Many individuals online associated with the left have been celebrating Mangione’s cold-blooded murder of Thompson and lionizing him as a hero.

Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania (where Mangione was arrested), condemned such celebrations, stating: “In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint. . . . In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: He is no hero.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Pennsylvania and Professor Alekseyeva for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.