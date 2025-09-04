University of Pittsburgh must reinstate SJP chapter after federal judge rules free speech was violated

A federal judge has ordered the University of Pittsburgh to reinstate its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, lifting the suspension three weeks before it was set to expire.

The group had been barred from campus activities after a December 2024 protest, as noted by The Times of Israel. The American Civil Liberties Union, representing SJP, argued the suspension violated students’ First Amendment rights by restricting their ability to recruit members at the start of the school year.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan called the university’s conduct rules overly broad and noted the restrictions “seriously and presently infringe” on the group’s rights of speech and association.

“Pitt has informed SJP that, during the suspension, it cannot gather as an organization or recruit other members,” the judge wrote in his Aug. 28 decision. “That seriously and presently infringes SJP’s rights of association and speech, particularly at this time of year, as the academic year begins.”

During the spring semester, the university suspended its SJP chapter after the group organized a “study-in” at Hillman Library, displaying Palestinian signs and anti-Israel messages while ignoring officials’ requests to leave.

The university cited improper communications with the Conduct Hearing Board during disciplinary proceedings.

Pitt’s SJP group was not the first to receive a suspension. SJP chapters at other universities, including the University of Michigan, the University of California, Los Angeles, and Rutgers University, had also recently been suspended.

In April, SJP sued the university and several administrators, claiming the six-month suspension violated its First Amendment rights. The chapter is represented by the ACLU, which sought a preliminary injunction to allow SJP to recruit new members during Pitt’s fall “Welcome Week.”

Following the lawsuit, Pitt asked a federal judge to sanction SJP, alleging the group withheld evidence in the ongoing case.

The university also claims that SJP had put the defendants at an unfair disadvantage in mounting their defense, according to the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle.

Pitt has made headlines previously for anti-Jewish activism around its campus.

Last September, two Jewish students wearing yarmulkes were allegedly attacked near the school’s Cathedral of Learning, sustaining minor injuries. One victim struck the assailant, who was arrested, while the university provided support and coordinated with authorities.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Pittsburgh for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.