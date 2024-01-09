University of Utah job applications may require diversity statements, contrary to school’s claims

The University of Utah is requiring diversity statements for professor job applications, including for seemingly unrelated areas like science positions.

Such statements generally include listing one’s previous experience and background in diversity. The university provides one on its home page, which stipulates curriculum and school initiatives in racial justice.

One listed Ophthalmology position for “Assistant Professor (in the Tenure Track)” requires at least six years “of academic experience with a detailed understanding of blood flow and passive transport of solutes between the human retina and choriocapillaris in normal aging and pathological conditions such as aged-related macular degeneration.”

Under the responsibilities section, however, the application asks for a diversity statement "describing your previous experience working to advance diversity, equity & inclusion, as well as plans to continue this work."









Similarly, a business faculty position requires applicants to hold a Ph.D. in management or organizational behavior. In the extended description, prospective applicants are advised to “discuss in their diversity statements how they can effectively teach a wide variety of students, given the diverse population in Salt Lake City.”

These positions are not anomalies. As of publication, other various job offerings require a diversity statement as part of the application process, including for the titles of “Visual System Function/Disease Positions,” and “Assistant/Associate/Professor (Lecturer) in The Department of Management.”

The topic of mandatory diversity statements has attracted more attention recently in Utah as Governor Spencer Cox appears to be moving to prohibit them at public colleges. “I think it’s bordering on evil, where we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job from the state,” Cox said in a recent press conference.

Some have tried to distinguish between forced signings of diversity statements and questions about a candidate’s diversity involvement.

The Salt Lake Tribune published a story on Dec. 21 saying that Utah’s public universities are rejecting the former while upholding the latter. “In caring for our diverse campus community, faculty and staff job postings may ask questions or request materials regarding inclusivity,” Chris Nelson, a spokesman for the university, told the news site.

In response, Jennifer Napier-Pearce, a spokeswoman for Governor Cox’s office, pointed to a University of Utah job posting for “Assistant Professor (Lecturer) in Engineering for Games,” which “require[s]” a one-to-two page statement on how the applicant “will contribute” to the faculty and staff, “specifically” asking the applicant to review the Division of Game’s diversity statement.

“If these aren’t diversity statements, I’m not sure what is,” Napier-Pearce told the Tribune.

Campus Reform contacted the university and Cox’s office for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.