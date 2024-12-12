University of Utah professor reacts to manifesto of alleged UnitedHealthcare killer: 'Where's the lie?'

Screenshot taken from Steinbaum's X account.

A University of Utah professor seemed to express his agreement with a portion of the manifesto allegedly published by Luigi Mangione, who is strongly suspected of having murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Marshall Steinbaum, an economics professor at the university, wrote on X on Tuesday: “Where’s the lie?” along with a picture of a section from the manifesto.

The manifesto text, which Steinbaum took from Ken Klippenstein’s Substack, reads: “I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart.”

It continues: “It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed [sic] them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain. It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

Steinabum’s X profile description states “Free Palestine” and “RIP Aaron Bushnell,” referencing a U.S. soldier who burned himself alive to protest Israel’s war against the terror group, Hamas, in what he called “an extreme act of protest.”

Steinbaum is not the only professor to praise Mangione.

Julia Alekseyeva, a University of Pennsylvania professor, also recently praised the suspected murderer and claimed he is the “icon we all need and deserve.” The university later said her statements were “antithetical to the values of both the School of Arts and Sciences and the University of Pennsylvania, and they were not condoned by the School or the University,” and Alekseyeva herself apologized, saying her comments were “completely insensitive and inappropriate.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Utah and Professor Steinbaum for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.