University of Washington Medicine's 'White Anti-Racism Group' teaches 'antiracism' from a 'whiteness perspective'

A public university’s medical system is actively teaching students and medical professionals about how to abide by “antiracist” ideology.

At University of Washington Medicine, the “White Anti-Racism Group (WAG)” holds meetings for members to discuss how to be allies of racial minorities through “antiracism.”

“UW Medicine’s colleagues came together to discuss how to support our Black colleagues and BIPOC community from a whiteness perspective,” an information sheet says on the university’s website. The group was originally formed in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd.

“The current WAG is responsive to stated needs for more structured and ongoing peer-led efforts to help our community better understand antiracism and support each other in becoming more antiracist without having to burden non-white colleagues for this support,” the web page continues.

Despite the group’s name, not all the members are white, nor are only white people allowed to attend, according to Jonathan Kanter, a member of the Office of Health Care Equity at UW Medicine and WAG.

Questions potential members are encouraged to ask themselves before joining include, “Do you wonder how you fit in to UW Medicine’s commitment to being an antiracist institution?,” and “Would you like support and structure in learning and implementing antiracist action?”

According to a registration page, “WAG is a space for folx to work together to learn, challenge, and support each other in the hard work of personal and collective growth towards antiracist identities and behavior.”

The leftist concept of “anti-racism” has largely been pushed by Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi, whose Center for Antiracism Research came under fire in the fall for laying off more minorities than white employees.

Listed WAG small group materials for the 2023-2024 semester include four sessions: “Anxiety, Fragility, Discomfort,” “Understanding Intersectionality and Privilege,” “How to apologize,” and “Making mistakes when trying to be antiracist.”

The group will meet four times during the current semester, one for the fourth Tuesday of each month.

