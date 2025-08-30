University of West Alabama is 'looking for loopholes' to continue DEI programs despite state law

In March 2024, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed S.B. 129, a law broadly prohibiting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the state. The law, which took effect in October, bans DEI offices and prohibits public university employees from promoting “divisive concepts” as part of their job duties.

But a hidden-camera video published by Accuracy in Media shows the University of West Alabama (UWA) in Livingston seeking ways to maintain DEI programming while avoiding penalties. Dean of Students Byron Thetford admitted the university is “still looking for ways to provide for our students any way that we can,” and described efforts as “a marketing thing.”

“We are all still partnering to work together to offer programming and events for [DEI]. We’re just being more mindful about how we go about it,” Thetford said in the recording.

A UWA spokesperson told Campus Reform that “The University of West Alabama is fully compliant with S.B. 129. With the passing of the law, the Chief Diversity Officer position was eliminated.”

University President Todd Fritch has also publicly stated that UWA is “fully compliant” with the law, stressing that the school aligned its policies after S.B. 129 was signed.

However, in the same video, Thetford suggested the role still exists, claiming the administrator is “fluxing out of that role.” When asked if that person retained the same duties, Thetford nodded in the affirmative.

A March 2023 university news release identified Dr. B.J. Kimbrough as chief diversity officer and chair of UWA’s Diversity Committee, describing her as the top administrator for DEI issues. Thetford did not clarify whether Kimbrough is the individual continuing in a renamed role.

Thetford added that UWA looks to examples from other states, such as Florida, where universities have rebranded offices to preserve DEI work. The University of Maryland, for example, recently renamed its DEI office to “Belonging and Community.”

Thetford emphasized that DEI efforts will not “completely go away,” but would be altered to retain funding. “We are still looking for loopholes,” he said.

Alabama is one of 20 states to enact laws restricting DEI at public colleges. Campus Reform is tracking similar measures nationwide, with at least 10 additional legislatures introducing proposals as of August.

Campus Reform has reached out to Byron Thetford and Dr. B.J. Kimbrough for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.