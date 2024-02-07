University removes 'Introduction to Bondage' from 'Healthy Relationships Week' after backlash over presenter's disturbing online activity

A public university in Indianapolis has canceled a scheduled sexually explicit event after online backlash.

Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) canceled the upcoming “Introduction to Bondage” workshop for students that was to be led by a bondage instructor and reported author of rape erotica on Feb. 13.

The event page on the IUPUI website is no longer accessible.

An event description described bondage as “a form of consensual and recreational sex play that involves tying, restraining, or binding a person with rope, handcuffs, or other items that can restrict movement.”

The workshop was listed as “free and open to all IUPUI students,” despite the event’s explicit nature.

Students were to be provided a “hands-on experience with safe rope tying techniques” by a “renowned local expert” who goes by the name “Fynch”.

According to The Collegiate Commons, Fynch is active on “FetLife,” a fetish-oriented social media platform where her writings, often linked with themes of rape, coercion, and suggested child pornography, are reportedly published.

The Collegiate Commons identified a particular FetLife account reportedly belonging to Fynch. One piece of erotica available on the account, which was reviewed by Campus Reform, is titled “playtime.” It depicts a terrified girl in a “onesie” with several men raping her. In the story, the men emotionally manipulate the young girl and say she’s to blame for being raped.

Fynch was invited and sponsored by the university’s Office of Health and Wellness to teach her class as a part of IUPUI’s Healthy Relationships Week.

Healthy Relationships Week is still scheduled to take place, and will include a “Safer Sex Fest,” “Condom Club training,” and free STD testing.

Ryan Anderson, assistant director of the IUPUI Office of Health and Wellness, told The Collegiate Commons that the workshop was to be an hour long and include a demonstration and opportunity for students to practice themselves. He also said he would have personally been assisting students during the session.

“My university has faced controversy during my time here for not doing enough to protect students from sexual assault,” Jacob Stewart, an IUPUI student and Campus Reform correspondent stated. “This [event] is not making campus safer, nor is it making the sex lives of students any safer - all it’s doing is showing how far IUPUI has gotten from its actual educational mission.”

Another student, Rachel Cooper, told Campus Reform she was “disgusted” when she received word that this event was to be held on her campus.

“Although the class is no longer happening, the university still has much to explain,” she said. “There must be a public apology, as well as an assurance that the staff who were responsible for this will be terminated.”

Campus Reform contacted IUPUI Health and Wellness, Fynch, and Ryan Anderson for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.