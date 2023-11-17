UPDATE: Wake Forest prof resigns after saying she would have been 'tempted to shoot up' Israeli music festival

A Wake Forest University professor has resigned after making social media comments defending Hamas’ violent terror attack against civilian music festival attendees in October.

The university confirmed to The Wake Report Thursday that Dr. Laura Mullen “has resigned for personal reasons” and will continue teaching through the end of the semester.

This comes just weeks after The Wake Report revealed that Mullen was complaining that she did not receive adequate protection from the university after she wrote on X that she “could be tempted to shoot up your dance party,” communicating empathy with the Hamas terrorists that descended from the sky to brutally murder, rape, and mutilate civilians.

“So it’s kind of a Duh but if you turn me out of my house plow my olive groves under and confine what’s left of my family to the small impoverished state you run as an open air prison I could be tempted to shoot up your dance party yeah even knowing you will scorch the earth,” Mullen wrote.

At the time, the university released a statement affirming Mullen’s right to free speech, but she later told The Wake Report that she found the statement insufficient.

Mullen told The Report that “[the University statement] is like if you watch animal films and you isolate one gazelle, that’s the one that gets eaten. They kind of threw me to the wolves.”

Mullen deleted the post after a week, saying that the university told her it “may be making things harder on the Muslim population.”



