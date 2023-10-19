THE SCROLL: UC Davis silent as prof threatens Jewish journalists with death, home invasion, kidnapping

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.





A University of California Davis assistant professor threatened ‘zionist journalists’ in a social media post that implied threats of murder, home invasion, and kidnapping.

”one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation [sic],” assistant professor of American Studies Jemma Decristo posted to X. “they have houses w addresses, kids in school”

”they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more 🔪🪓🩸🩸🩸”





Hey @ucdavis, do you think it’s appropriate that one of your faculty advisors, @jemmaisOKeh, is publicly threatening to murder Jews at their homes and their children at their schools? pic.twitter.com/xAx97LHYbr — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 19, 2023





Decristo was listed as an undergraduate faculty advisor until her university bio disappeared from the school’s website Thursday, after her post earned her some social media attention.





Looks like @ucdavis took down DeCristo’s faculty page, but still hasn’t publicly acknowledged that one of their professors was threatening to murder Jews. pic.twitter.com/EP4uYayIUd — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 19, 2023





Descristo has appeared to set her X profile to private.

Campus Reform reached out to UC Davis to ask what steps the school or law enforcement are taking to prevent Descristo from killing Jewish journalists, such as this publication’s Editor in Chief Zachary Marschall.

”A simple Google search of me shows that I am a Jewish journalist on the record as pro-Israel,” Marschall wrote to the university. “What steps are UC Davis or law enforcement taking to prevent Decristo from trying to kill me, or other Jews (and their children) in my profession?”

The university did not respond to our request for comment.