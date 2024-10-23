UPenn anti-Israel activists graffiti messages glorifying deceased Oct. 7 mastermind

Activists at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) vandalized several signs at the school, writing messages glorifying the recently deceased leader of the terrorist group, Hamas.

Several signs bore the message “SINWAR LIVES,” The Daily Pennsylvanian reported Tuesday.

Yahya Sinwar, the former head of Hamas, perished in an Israeli military operation in Gaza on Oct. 16. Sinwar played the central role in planning Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack that massacred more than 1,000 innocent Israeli citizens.

The graffitied messages also featured an upside-down triangle, which “can signify support for violent Palestinian resistance against Israel,” according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADF).

“The symbol first appeared in propaganda videos promoted by the al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, which showed footage of Hamas terrorists attacking Israeli military targets indicated with an inverted red triangle. . . . [it] is now used to represent Hamas itself and glorify its use of violence in many popular anti-Zionist memes and political cartoons,” the ADF notes.

“The vile language in the graffiti is inconsistent with Penn’s values,” a school spokesperson told The Daily Pennsylvanian. “If campus policies were violated by a member of our community, consequences for the perpetrator(s) will be pursued.”

Anti-Israel activists on college and university campuses have repeatedly praised terrorist leaders and terror attacks in recent weeks.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest recently mourned the death of Hezbollah terror leader Hassan Nasrallah as a “martyrdom.”

The same group also glorified the actions of a terrorist who murdered seven innocent Israeli civilians in Tel Aviv.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.