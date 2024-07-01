UPenn bans encampments after campus chaos

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia has changed its protest guidelines to prevent students from forming encampments on campus following the recent pro-Palestine demonstrations at the university.

“To ensure the safety of the Penn community and to protect the health and property of individuals, encampments and overnight demonstrations are not permitted in any University location, regardless of space (indoor or outdoor),” the new guidelines state. “Unauthorized overnight activities will be considered trespassing and addressed.”

“Individuals and groups may not erect structures, walls, barriers, sculptures, or other objects on University property without prior permission from the Vice Provost for University Life,” the policy continues. “Any structure erected without permission is subject to immediate removal.”

The new rules come in the wake of pro-Palestine demonstrations on campus in which more than 30 individuals were arrested. The encampment was set up for over two weeks before the university and city police were forced to take it down.

In addition to banning encampments, the new UPenn guidelines prohibit students from protesting in specific locations, including private offices, libraries, classrooms, hospitals, and around university statues.

“Demonstrations violate these guidelines if they threaten or advocate violence, create violence, or harass or intimidate Penn-affiliated individuals or groups on the basis of race, religion, national origin or ancestry, identity, sexual orientation, disability, or any other protected class,” the new rules state.

UPenn’s Interim President, J. Larry Jameson, published a statement on May 10 alongside UPenn’s Provost John Jackson and Senior Executive Vice President Craig Carnaroli, explaining the difficulties that were caused by the anti-Israel encampment at the university.

“The protestors refused repeatedly to disband the encampment, to produce identification, to stop threatening, loud, and discriminatory speech and behavior, and to comply with instructions from Penn administrators and Public Safety,” said UPenn leadership. “Instead, they called for others to join them in escalating their disruptions and expanding their encampment, necessitating that we take action to protect the safety and rights of everyone in our community.”

“We could not allow further disruption of our academic mission,” the university officials concluded.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Pennsylvania for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.