Utah State House moves forward bill protecting women’s spaces in higher ed

A Utah bill that safeguards women’s spaces from men who claim to “identify” as women cleared the state House.

The bill, HB 269, passed the House in a 59-13 vote on Tuesday. If enacted into law, the bill would make Utah’s public colleges and universities forbid male students from residing in women’s dormitories, and vice versa.

This development comes after Cheryl Saltzman, mother of a Utah State University student, raised awareness of the fact that the school administration allowed a male resident assistant to live in the same dormitory as her daughter.

Saltzman spoke to Campus Reform about her experience twice, and said: “[A] man cannot become a woman. And you cannot mutilate yourself into being a woman, and women should have the choice when, if, and how they decide to live with a man. And these college campuses, they can just insert a man into a women’s living space with zero consent. . . . and women deserve and should have the right to not live with a man, and that needs to be protected.”

Saltzman is due to speak in front of Utah state legislators on Thursday for the second time. She previously spoke to state legislators about the bill.

The bill sponsor, State Rep. Stephanie Gricius, previously told Campus Reform: “H.B. 269 is common-sense legislation that will enhance privacy for students residing in on-campus housing at public universities.”