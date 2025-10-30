Valley Forge becomes first college to join Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence

Valley Forge Military College in Pennsylvania has become the first institution in the country to publicly offer to join former President Donald Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education — a national initiative aimed at restoring merit-based admissions, political neutrality, and free expression in higher education.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education Dr. David Barker, Valley Forge President Col. Stuart Helgeson and Board Chairman John English described their “desire and honor to be the first military college to support you and our Commander in Chief, President Donald J. Trump, by signing the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.”

The letter, obtained exclusively by Fox News, continues: “We share the Compact’s commitment to advancing educational quality, access, and accountability across American institutions of higher learning, and we would be honored to participate in this important national initiative.”

The Trump administration launched the compact earlier this year, outlining principles that include merit-based admissions and hiring regardless of race, sex, or political views, the protection of free speech on campus, and the abolition of campus units that “punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.”

It also calls on universities to recognize biological sex in athletics and facilities, maintain political neutrality, and exercise fiscal responsibility. In exchange, participating institutions would receive preferential consideration for federal education funding.

While nine schools — including MIT, Brown University, the University of Virginia, and the University of Pennsylvania — declined to sign the compact, Valley Forge took the opposite approach. “Participation in the Compact would provide valuable opportunities for collaboration, shared learning, and continuous improvement,” the college’s letter states.

Founded in 1935, Valley Forge is a two-year military college that commissions officers for the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and National Guard. Roughly 98 percent of its graduates transfer to four-year universities, while civilian students can enroll in its “Citizen Leader Program,” which promotes leadership and discipline outside of military service.

Both Helgeson and English said the college already embodies the principles of the Trump compact — emphasizing character, accountability, and nonpartisan education.

“Partisan politics are not a factor in our classrooms,” Helgeson said. “Why are you letting politics get in the way of furthering your institution?”

Campus Reform has contacted Valley Forge Military College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.