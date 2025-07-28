Vanderbilt vice provost says DEI work continues ‘even if we don’t label it’

A Vanderbilt University administrator was caught on video admitting the school continues advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) goals despite a federal crackdown against such policies.

Student Affairs Vice Provost G.L. Black was recorded saying DEI principles remain central at Vanderbilt, even if they are labeled as such, according to The Daily Wire.

“All the things that I would say are components of DEI work are part of what we do,” Black stated. “Even if we don’t label everything as DEI work.”

Footage obtained by The Daily Wire shows the @VanderbiltU Vice Provost for Student Affairs admitting that the university continues to push DEI, “even if we don’t label everything as DEI work.” pic.twitter.com/MZbv8enIgf — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 24, 2025

[RELATED: Rep. Ogles calls on Ed Dept to investigate Christian college over ‘clever scheme’ to keep DEI alive]

Following the release of the video, Sen. Marsha Blackburn sent letters to Vanderbilt, Belmont University, and the University of Tennessee urging compliance with the Trump administration’s executive order eliminating DEI programs.

“Some of these professors who are so given to DEI will not let it go and so they take other programs and they’re telling people ‘well this is how we’re getting to DEI,’ ‘this is how we’re covering it up,’” Blackburn stated during a Senate Judiciary Hearing.

In response to the video, Vanderbilt University stated on July 22 that it is “aware” of the “Recent covert recordings” by external groups.

“At Vanderbilt, we are fully compliant with all applicable federal and state laws,” the university maintained. “Any comments by individual employees that suggest otherwise do not reflect university policy and are being reviewed through appropriate channels.”

Two days later, on July 24, the administration announced that it is hiring a firm to “conduct an independent review of recent incidents involving covert recordings of university employees.”

The firm, Baker Donelson, “will be tasked with reviewing the specific circumstances related to the recordings and identifying steps the university can take to ensure all employees fully understand the university’s policies and consistently act in accordance.”

[RELATED: University will face no immediate penalties if it refuses to comply with anti-DEI legislation: Report]

Campus Reform reported in February that Vanderbilt removed DEI content from its websites following President Trump’s anti-DEI executive order in January. The university’s libraries and main site no longer feature DEI statements or pages.

Previously, the Vanderbilt library website had a DEI statement which described the library’s “responsibility to work as allies in an effort to create a community that is open-minded and anti-racist.”

In March, the Department of Education announced an investigation into Vanderbilt University and dozens of other schools for allegedly violating Title VI by participating in “The Ph.D.” Project, which limits eligibility based on race.