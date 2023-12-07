WATCH: Columbia 'teach-in' speaker calls Hamas terrorists 'liberation fighters'

Students at the Columbia University School of Social Work recently held a “teach-in” that framed the brutal Oct 7. Hamas terror attack on Israel and its civilians as a “Palestinian counteroffensive” and examined the “centrality of revolutionary violence to anti-imperialism.”

Just Columbia University painting a rosy face on the slaughter of 1200 innocent people. “See y’all there!” https://t.co/5zbFhwPiVv — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) December 4, 2023

“We will be having our second teach-in this Wednesday the 6th at 12pm, in room C-03 of the Social Work building!” reads a post from an X account named Columbia Social Workers 4 Palestine. “We will discuss the significance of the Palestinian counteroffensive on October 7th and the centrality of revolutionary violence to anti-imperialism. See y’all there!”

The group calls itself a “collective of students at Columbia University’s School of Social Work supporting Palestinian national resistance and liberation.”

”In advocating for Palestinian liberation, Palestinians have engaged in nonviolent resistance tactics for years,” the group continued. “These peaceful actions have been met with tear gas and armed opposition by the Israeli government.”

Hi @Columbia University 👋

Is lynching, raping, mutilating, beheading and burning women and children a “counteroffensive”?

Shame on you! pic.twitter.com/qdz0T5cs9p — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 4, 2023

[RELATED: UMich cancels student gov vote, citing election interference by pro-Palestinian students] A flyer depicting a firearm shooting through a chain and producing a red flower rather than bullets, alongside a white dove, advertises a “teach-in and discussion” about the “significance of the October 7th Palestinian counteroffensive.” In footage of the event posted to X on Dec. 7, a speaker can be heard called Hamas terrorists “Palestinian liberation fighters” who “showed the world that the Palestinian people will fight for freedom instead of quietly adopting subjugation.” The individual also called Israel “genocidal” while referring to the Oct. 7 terror attacks as the latest “heroic struggle for liberation.”