WATCH: Dr. Marschall says Northwestern University is 'ignoring' anti-Semitism issue

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall said during an interview with Chicago’s ABC7 News that Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is ignoring a growing anti-Semitism issue on campus.

Marschall made the appearance on ABC7 after the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into Northwestern following a complaint filed by himself.

”What really upset me last semester was seeing that it was ignoring or tiptoeing around the issue in a way it never would have if this kind of hatred was targeted to any other minority group,” Marschall said of Northwestern.

The complaint centers around several alleged anti-Semitic instances that occurred on the Northwestern campus.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed investigates ASU over anti-Semitism complaint]

In one incident, over 100 students attended a vigil at the Deering Library, where the colors of the Palestinian flag were projected onto the building, according to the Daily Northwestern.

Also included in the complaint is an Instagram post from the Northwestern University Asian American Studies Program, which said that Hamas is a “political group” and also objected to the phrase “Hamas is ISIS,” calling it Islamophobic.

As of Friday, the post remains on its Instagram account and is pinned at the top of the page.

A spokesperson for Northwestern University told Campus Reform “The University was notified by the U.S. Department of Education that it has opened an investigation into complaints that Northwestern violated Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed opens investigation into Temple University over anti-Semitic incidents]

”The University will respond to the Department of Education and cooperate with its investigation. The complaint against Northwestern was not filed by a member of our community but instead by an outside organization. The Department of Education is investigating dozens of universities,” the spokesperson wrote. “Northwestern is committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment for everyone in our community. Northwestern does not tolerate antisemitism or discriminatory acts directed at any individual based upon their race, religion, national origin or other protected categories.”