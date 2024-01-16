EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed opens investigation into Temple University over anti-Semitic incidents

The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Temple University over alleged discrimination of Jewish students, Campus Reform has learned.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, alleges that Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has become an institution where “Jewish students are increasingly unwelcome, unsafe, and discriminated against.”

An investigation into Temple University was opened on Tuesday.

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, members of Temple Students for Justice in Palestine and other pro-Palestinian groups held a protest in December 2023 where chants of “Intifada revolution” could be heard.

During the protest, individuals allegedly swarmed a restaurant owned by a Jewish and Israeli American and chanted “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Additionally, on Oct. 25, the university’s SJP chapter held a protest, chanting slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Gaza, Gaza you will rise, Palestine will never die,” according to the Temple News.

Marschall’s complaint states that “The phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ supports the expulsion, and even genocide, of Israel’s Jewish inhabitants.”

”I am writing to you as a journalist who has spoken to numerous Jewish students across this country to afraid to speak up. I’m choosing to speak up for them because the University takes no action to protect them,” Marschall said.

In its letter, the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights wrote that it will be investigating “Whether the University failed to respond to alleged harassment of students on the basis of national origin (shared Jewish ancestry) in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title VI.”

Campus Reform reached out to Temple University for comment.