WATCH: Marschall says Gay's resignation signals the 'beginning of the end for DEI'

Campus Reform
January 8, 2024, 9:54 am ET


Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall said it’s the “beginning of the end” for DEI at American universities during an appearance on Real America’s Voice after Claudine Gay announced she would step down.

”I think this is the beginning of the end for the DEI and I’m actually very, very bullish for 2024. When it comes to higher education, and restoring traditional values,” Marschall said. 

“The rot is so deep within universities, that we have to keep the pressure up to hold people accountable. And to make sure that we can not excuse, you know, 30 years of plagiarism, like the Harvard Corporation is trying to do with Claudine,” he added.

[RELATED: WATCH: ‘THIS IS A PR MOVE’: IVY LEAGUE NEEDS REAL ACTION ON ANTI-SEMITISM]

Marschall said that people need to take a “serious look” at the Harvard Corporation.

”I think people have to take a serious look at the Harvard Corporation. It’s an 11 person board, two of which were personal political appointees in the Barack Obama administration, and Obama lobbied them, right after the congressional hearing to help gatekeep her job,” Marschall said. “You have to look at the network of scholars that are part of this hierarchy of DEI professionals that Gay is a part of.”

Watch the full interview here.

