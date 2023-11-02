Opinion
WATCH: 'This is a PR move': Ivy League needs real action on anti-Semitism

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall joined Scripps News to discuss the latest manifestations of anti-Semitism at elite universities.

November 2, 2023, 10:44 am ET


During an interview Wednesday with Scripps News, Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall characterized the establishment of anti-Semitism advisory groups at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University as a mere “PR move.”

”This is a PR move,” Marschall stated. “We need actual genuine commitment to it, not just statements to make presidents feel better about themselves.” 

He added that universities need to take substantive and enduring actions to address the ongoing issue of anti-Semitism on their campuses by overhauling how campus initiatives and policies systematically exclude anti-Semitism as a form of persecution. 

Marschall also pointed to California as a center of concern during his interview, particularly in relation to the ideological rationalization for anti-Israel sentiments and anti-Semitic rhetoric on college campuses. He drew attention to incidents such as calls for Intifada against Jews at UCLA and University of California ethnic studies professors questioning the characterization of Hamas as a terrorist group. 

