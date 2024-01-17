WATCH: Marschall says Gen Z is 'settling for less in every aspect of life'

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall said that Gen Z is settling for less in nearly every aspect of life during a recent appearance on Real America’s Voice.

Marschall was discussing his recent piece for Fox News, where he wrote that “Gen Z has proven itself to be a Wasted Generation that throws away opportunities to be challenged and grow as people.”

”Yes, I think that Gen Z has had an experience over the last five years, both been inflicted on them as a result of COVID,” Marschall said when asked if Gen Z is lost in mediocrity. “And also what they’re doing themselves by settling for less than every aspect of life.”

”[Gen Z is] choosing in college and in high school, to believe their teachers and administrators to give them higher grades and less homework. They don’t want to take tests, when they’re feeling traumatized by the news,” he said.

In his op-ed, Marschall cited data from the Freedom Economy Index, which found that 91% of small business owners surveyed believe that higher education doesn’t properly prepare students for post-graduate life.

”Employers are ditching four-year degree requirements because higher education no longer aligns with the preparation young adults need to succeed in society or the workforce, where grade inflation and easy-outs do not exist as options,” Marschall wrote.