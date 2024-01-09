WATCH: Marschall says Ohio State's 'White Privilege Knapsack' hurts students

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall said that Ohio State University’s “White Privilege Knapsack” hurts students during Monday appearance on Newsmax.

”One of the things that we’ve been reporting on for years at Campus reform is this idea of intersectionality that these ideas, or these identities of oppression and oppressor are interrelated, and interlocked,” Marschall said. “So when we see assignments activities, like the invisible knapsack being used at colleges, what what’s happening is that universities are using intersectionality to push leftists agendas, but in reality, there’s no such thing as interlocked identities according to these curricula.”

The assignments, titled “White Privilege Knapsack,” Heterosexual Privilege Knapsack” and the “Able-Bodied Privilege Knapsack,” were done by students during Ohio State University’s Individual Differences in Patient/Client Populations” course, according to Fox News Digital.

The assignment came from anti-racist activist Peggy McIntosh’s essay titled “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack”

“Whiteness protected me from many kinds of hostility, distress, and violence, which I was being subtly trained to visit, in turn, upon people of color,” the essay states according to the Washington Examiner.

Students then wrote a reflection on the essay to “consider how this differs or does not differ from how you’ve framed your relative privilege before, what you can do with the amount of privilege you DO have, how things would be different if you had more privilege, etc.”

Marschall said assignments like this end up hurting students.

”It is just false binaries and separating students into groups of either poor and black or richer and white and all around they’re all lies that hurt students because it doesn’t teach them to think critically, it isn’t teaching them how to think or how to view complex situations and ideas,” he said.