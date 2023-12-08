WATCH: MIT prof lets anti-Israel student hijack classroom

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

During a week that saw MIT President Sally Kornbluth unwilling to clarify for Congress if calling for the killing of Jews violated campus guidelines, a video posted to X on Dec. 6 appears to show a pro-Palestine protester temporarily taking over an MIT math class.

In the footage, the instructor yields time to a student who claims to be participating in a “walkout” in opposition to the “genocide of Gaza” and “MIT silence.” The student alleges that MIT, Israel, and the United States are complicit in ‘genocide,’ as he proceeds to pull out a Palestinian flag and repeatedly scream, “free, free, Palestine!”

After allowing the student to address the class, the instructor appears either unwilling or unable to stop the interruption.

On Dec. 5, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said during a congressional hearing that, “I have not heard calling for the genocide of Jews on our campus.”

On Nov. 7, Campus Reform reported that Jewish MIT student activist Liyam Chitayat blamed the school’s seemingly “neutral” response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. Chitayat also recalled hearing anti-Semitic phrases on campus by pro-Palestine students like, “From the river to the sea” and “Intifada.”