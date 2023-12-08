Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: MIT prof lets anti-Israel student hijack classroom

The student alleges that MIT, Israel, and the United States are complicit in 'genocide,' as he proceeds to pull out a Palestinian flag and scream, 'free, free, Palestine!'

Trending
1
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State
By Campus Reform 
2
Students caught using wrong pronouns at Harvard may violate harassment policies
By Jared Gould 
3
Disgraced university presidents have only donated to Democrats
By Campus Reform 
4
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
5
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
6
NYU student owns up to ripping down posters of Israeli hostages, blames actions on bei…
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
December 8, 2023, 10:14 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

During a week that saw MIT President Sally Kornbluth unwilling to clarify for Congress if calling for the killing of Jews violated campus guidelines, a video posted to X on Dec. 6 appears to show a pro-Palestine protester temporarily taking over an MIT math class.

In the footage, the instructor yields time to a student who claims to be participating in a “walkout” in opposition to the “genocide of Gaza” and “MIT silence.” The student alleges that MIT, Israel, and the United States are complicit in ‘genocide,’ as he proceeds to pull out a Palestinian flag and repeatedly scream, “free, free, Palestine!”

[RELATED: Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding]

After allowing the student to address the class, the instructor appears either unwilling or unable to stop the interruption.

[RELATED: Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents are so far left, even the White House condemns them: report]

On Dec. 5, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said during a congressional hearing that, “I have not heard calling for the genocide of Jews on our campus.”

On Nov. 7, Campus Reform reported that Jewish MIT student activist Liyam Chitayat blamed the school’s seemingly “neutral” response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. Chitayat also recalled hearing anti-Semitic phrases on campus by pro-Palestine students like, “From the river to the sea” and “Intifada.” 

Share this article

More articles like this