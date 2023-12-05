Opinion
WATCH: Pro-Palestine crowd 'closes' campus building, casts 'shame' on students trying to attend class

'Class is canceled for the genocide in Gaza.'

Campus Reform
December 5, 2023, 1:13 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

Video reportedly from the New School in New York City shows one student’s struggle to attend class as pro-Palestinian protesters prevent her from entering a campus building. 

“I have so much work to do. I don’t have time for this garbage,” says the frustrated female student as pro-Palestinian demonstrators prevent hold the door shut.



“The other…building is open,” another student says to her.

“…all my stuff is here,” she replies.

“Class is canceled for the genocide in Gaza,” a student outside the building announces over a megaphone. “Shame on you, worrying about your arts and crafts. Turn around.”

The frustrated student continues to try to open the door to the occupied building. As one female demonstrator holds the door shut, telling her the building is “closed,” the student pleads “Can you let me in? I have class.”

