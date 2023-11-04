Opinion
WATCH: Students 'radicalized' by poor education system

'These students - wittingly or unwittingly - are calling for a second Holocaust,' Professor Nicholas Giordano said on Fox News.

November 4, 2023, 8:00 am ET


Campus Reform Fellow Nicholas Giordano joined Fox News to discuss how low academic standards lead students to be brainwashed in higher education. 

Giordano argued that so many American college students are anti-Semitic because they lack basic historical knowledge of American and Jewish history, specifically the United States’ involvement in World War II and the Nazi war crimes in the Holocaust. 

”And now you have school boards doing away with proficiency standards when it comes to reading, writing, and math to get a high school diploma, which isn’t going to work well,” Giordano said. “But it makes it easy to radicalize [students] on college campuses.”

The bottom line: “These students - wittingly or unwittingly - are calling for a second Holocaust.”

Watch the full interview here

