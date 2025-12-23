Worst 5 examples of higher ed's pro-abortion agenda in 2025

Abortion is celebrated and promoted on college campuses. Here are the worst five examples from this year:





5. Saying ‘Abortion is Murder’ is ‘hate speech,’ Abilene Christian says

ACU for Life, a pro-life student organization at Abilene Christian University, was ordered by the school to take down a sign that it used at a tabling event that read “Abortion is Murder.” Videos showed the group’s interaction with two school officials, who called the sign “hate speech” and threatened disciplinary action if the students did not comply. The students were eventually allowed to edit the sign to instead read “Abortion Kills an Innocent Human Life.” Following the incident, students launched an “ACU For Free Speech” group along with a petition demanding the school change its policies pertaining to free speech. After Campus Reform published the story, a university spokesperson claimed that the school “has been supportive of the ACU for Life organization,” and stated that the employee who referred to the sign as hate speech “has since apologized for the choice of words and acknowledged that the sign is not an example of hate speech.”





4. University of Evansville class partners with student pro-abortion group

The University of Evansville marketed a pro-abortion student performance entitled “Monologue A” in its official campus bulletin. The performance, presented with the Reproductive Rights ChangeLab, the Intersectional Pro-Choice Assembly and the Menstrual Equity Club, featured 12 student monologues about “reproductive health” and abortion policies. The Intersectional Pro-Choice assembly claimed the event was meant to show how “access to abortion affects everyone everyday” in an advertisement on its Instagram page. In addition to promoting the event, the university also offers a “Reproductive Rights and Student Organizations” course.





3. University of Washington health center starts offering students medical abortion prescriptions

The University of Washington’s Husky Health Center began distributing medical abortion pill prescriptions to students in February. Students can receive mifepristone, which according to the unit director of the health center’s OB/GYN Clinic, “blocks the hormone progesterone and stops a pregnancy from growing,” and misoprostol, which “causes uterine cramping to empty the uterus.” The school claimed in a statement to Campus Reform that “[t]here is no additional cost to the University for these [abortion] services.”





2. California university health insurance plans include mandates, coverage for abortion, ‘hormone therapy’

Campus Reform investigated how various colleges and universities in California handle student healthcare plans, as most individuals are required by law to have health insurance, though schools have discretion over requirements for students. The investigation found that schools in the University of California system automatically enroll undergraduates in a healthcare plan that costs as much as $5,000 per year. The plan includes access to abortions, transgender surgeries, hormone therapy, and birth control. There are limited opt-out options for those not wishing to partake, including strict waiver policies and requirements for plans that cover local providers.





1. Illinois poised to mandate public universities provide abortion pills on campus

The Illinois House and Senate passed House Bill 3709, which forces state university pharmacies to “make medication abortion available at a physical location on campus,” effective next year, along with “emergency contraception.” The law mandates that “Enrolled students shall be able to access medication abortion at either a pharmacy on campus, the student health center via a health care professional licensed to dispense medication abortion, or another physical location on campus where students access other similar medications.” Pro-life advocates slammed the legislation, saying that “[i]t defies common sense for schools to be asked to prioritize ending the lives of future students,” and that it would turn “institutions of higher learning into abortion facilities.” Following publication of the original Campus Reform report, the bill was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 22.