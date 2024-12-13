Yale anti-Israel extremists protest at library on campus

Anti-Israel activists at Yale University demonstrated at a library at the school to protest the Jewish state.

“BREAKING: Hamas supporters at Yale University have taken over the main library, obstructing students from studying during finals week. The Ivy League is prioritizing the student intifada over education. Likewise, the federal government should prioritize revoking funding,” wrote Eyal Yakoby on X on Wednesday.



Yakoby also provided a picture of the protesting students, who brought signs saying “Disclose,” “Divest,” “Resist,” and “Free Palestine,” as well as keffiyehs.



The student protest follows Yale students’ passage of several anti-Israel resolutions urging the Ivy League institution to cut off its connections to Israel and to support “Palestinian scholars and students.”



On Oct. 30, Yale announced that it would adopt institutional neutrality, thereby refusing to officially comment as an institution about controversial issues that could cause widespread division in the university community.

A Yale spokesperson told Campus Reform: “The university was made aware on Dec. 11 that about 18 students had gathered to host a ”study-in” at one of 20 study spaces at Sterling Library, one of a dozen libraries on campus. The students did not ‘occupy’ the building but placed posters on the floor and tables where they studied.”

”When Office of University Life staff informed the students that this was not in adherence with Yale’s postering policy, they immediately removed the posters and resumed studying quietly. We continue to underscore to students our expectations that they follow the university’s free expression policies and guidelines.”



Campus Reform has reached out to Yale for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.