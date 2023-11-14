Young Women for America hosts campus vigils for Israel

Concerned Women for America (CWA) and its college program, Young Women for America (YWA), held a series of prayer vigils for Israel on college campuses and plan to hold several others.

The organizations have planned a series of nine vigils between Oct. 25 and Nov. 18. They have already held vigils at Liberty University, Texas A&M University, Clemson University, Baylor University, and Georgia Tech University.

The groups plan to hold vigils at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and the Oklahoma State Capitol on Nov. 15, Grove City College on Nov. 16, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Nov. 18.

The vigils “will feature CWA and YWA leaders speaking against the evil we are witnessing in our own land, where extremists are excusing the barbarities perpetrated by Hamas, while blaming the victims, Israelis, for the cruelty they have endured at the hands of terrorists.”

CWA dedicates itself to “impacting the culture for Christ through education and public policy” and promoting “Biblical values and Constitutional principles through prayer, education, and advocacy.”

Campus Reform has reached out to CWA, YWA, and all universities named in this article for comment and will update the story accordingly.