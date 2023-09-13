New Baylor student body president shrinks cabinet by 57%, citing need for efficiency

A new student body president is accomplishing what conservatives in the federal government have sought to do for decades: cut down the size of unnecessary bureaucracy.

Elected as Baylor University’s Student Body President in April, Nick Madincea issued his initial executive order on Aug. 25 to reduce his cabinet by 57%, eliminating 12 out of 21 positions.

“For far too long, the role of Student Body President at Baylor has been purely ceremonial,” Madincea told Campus Reform. “Although this position was once an energetic executive, an expansion of the cabinet led to several back-to-back years of underwhelming results and lackluster service to the Student Body.”

More specifically, the executive order eliminates six positions in the Student Body President’s Office of Communications and three positions in the President’s Director of Policy Office. Additionally, the positions of Assistant Student Government Secretary, Deputy Attorney General, and Student Government Treasurer will be intentionally left unfilled and absorbed by other existing roles.

In his summary of the order, Madincea said that the Student Body President’s office has been “bloated, effective, and inefficient,” and added that past administrations have permitted their cabinets to become “cantankerous beasts.”

“I’ve slashed 57% of the positions in my cabinet to refocus on service rather than bureaucracy and actually get something done,” Madincea said. “No excuses, we will serve the people who elected us.”

Madincea also claimed that the positions he eliminated had not been utilized in prior administrations and rarely provided value to the Student Body President’s policy objectives. He added that a smaller cabinet gives each member more individual ownership while increasing “enthusiasm, accountability, and efficacy.”

No students technically lost their positions, as Madincea never filled them, he told Campus Reform. The order will remain in effect for the duration of his administration and may be used as a precedent for future legislative plans.

Madincea said there has been an immense outpouring of support from the student body and conservative students nationwide.

“Our generation is craving morality, sanity, and common sense in the classroom and on campus,” he told Campus Reform. “Students are relieved something is actually getting done by their Student Government.”

Campus Reform reached out to Baylor University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.