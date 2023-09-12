Opinion
No results

THE SCROLL: Pre-K teacher only teaches how to 'be gay'

DeDe Duffy is a reported preschool teacher in Florida who makes sure students learn how to reject their parents and be gay.

Campus Reform
September 12, 2023, 5:30 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 


The X account Libs of TikTok posted a video on Monday showing reported preschool teacher DeDe Duffy explaining that “the only thing these fl kids r learning from me is be gay.” 

”F**k your mom,” Duffy exclaims after arguing that kids should be able to choose their families. Duffy is based in Cape Coral, Florida, according to Libs of TikTok. 

Campus Reform has reported for years that education colleges indoctrinate the next generation of K-12 teachers. As a result, primary and secondary school curriculum has become more woke with Critical Race Theory and gender ideology taking precedence in classroom instruction. 

In 2014, University of Michigan Professor David Halperin published his book How to Be Gaywhich is based on his course of the same name at the school. 

