THE SCROLL: Pre-K teacher only teaches how to 'be gay'

The X account Libs of TikTok posted a video on Monday showing reported preschool teacher DeDe Duffy explaining that “the only thing these fl kids r learning from me is be gay.”

Meet DeDe Duffy. A preschool teacher in Cape Coral, FL. She says she teaches her students that if they don’t like their parents, they can find another family.



She also says she teaches them to be gay.



These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/e5HJFzMOvD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

”F**k your mom,” Duffy exclaims after arguing that kids should be able to choose their families. Duffy is based in Cape Coral, Florida, according to Libs of TikTok.

Campus Reform has reported for years that education colleges indoctrinate the next generation of K-12 teachers. As a result, primary and secondary school curriculum has become more woke with Critical Race Theory and gender ideology taking precedence in classroom instruction.

