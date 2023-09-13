Opinion
THE SCROLL: Canadian MP warns US Congress of CCP threat on campuses

Michael Chong described the situation as a 'pervasive threat' to universities.

Campus Reform
September 13, 2023, 7:30 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

In a recent address to the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Canadian Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong voiced strong concerns about the impact of foreign interference, particularly from China and the Chinese Communist Party, on Canadian universities. 

Chong stated that there are over 100,000 Chinese international students in Canadian educational institutions who are often “coached and coerced into participating in foreign interference, threats, and activities on university campuses.”

Chong described the situation as a “pervasive threat” to universities and emphasized that Chinese students are being recruited to spy on other students who may be critical of Chinese policies. He also stressed the need to establish a channel for students to report coercion.

The MP’s comments come amid growing concerns about the influence of foreign governments in educational institutions, not just in Canada but also in the United States and other Western countries. For years, Campus Reform has covered China’s attempt to infiltrate universities through Confucious Institutes and research theft schemes.

