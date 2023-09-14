AZ Republicans slam UArizona for encouraging nursing students to question three-year-olds about their gender

Republican officials in Arizona are speaking out against one of the left’s latest attempts to impose gender ideology on kids and in the medical profession.

On Sept. 6, the liberal watchdog X account, Libs of TikTok, posted photos of lecture slides at the University of Arizona College of Nursing instructing students on how to question three-year-olds about gender identity.

“Some kids feel like a girl on the inside, some kids feel like a boy on the inside, and some kids feel like neither, both or something else,” one slide read. “What about you? How do you feel on the inside? There’s no right or wrong answer.”

After the post went viral, Arizona Republican Senators issued a press release on Sept. 8 condemning the push of gender ideology on young children.

“Senate Republicans are outraged over troubling curriculum being taught at the University of Arizona Nursing School, aiming to cater to the radical left agenda, and to steal the innocence of our young children through the next generation of medical professionals,” the statement says.

Senate Republicans especially took issue with the fact that UA is a public institution and therefore is advancing this ideology with state funding.

”This is a disgusting use of your taxpayer dollars,” Senator Justine Wadsack was quoted in the press release. “Every single parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or anyone with a heart for children should be infuriated that this is happening at one of our prestigious universities.”

Senator Janae Shamp also rebuked the school for “perpetuating the lie that a person’s gender is based off feelings and not their God-given biological sex established upon conception.”

The same day that Republicans issued their press release, Associate Vice President of University Communications Pam Scott told the Arizona Mirror that the school “does not have a policy or position on this issue and does not integrate this type of training or education into its curriculum.”

According to Scott, the slides were shown to 31 doctor of nursing practice students as part of a three-day seminar during the last semester of their doctorate program.

“The slides in question were from a 40-minute session on complex issues nurse practitioners face in clinical practice for the purpose of encouraging discussion, analysis and evaluation,” Scott told the local news outlet. “The sessions are designed to give students the opportunity to engage with professionals on a wide variety of topics they may encounter in the field.”

Campus Reform has covered numerous instances of the left’s efforts to sexualize children.

In March, Campus Reform reported how a UA professor performed “Dragtivities” for children at a gay bar in Texas. In May, Campus Reform also featured a story on a nude drag show that was held for “all ages” at Oregon State University.

Campus Reform reached out to Pam Scott and Arizona Senate Republicans for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.