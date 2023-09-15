THE SCROLL: 100+ students reportedly baptized spontaneously at massive Auburn University 'revival'

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Videos circulating on social media suggest remarkable attendance at a worship service at Alabama’s Auburn University on Tuesday evening.

Reports indicate that “thousands” of students attended the service and over 100 students were baptized at the event.

Make no mistake

God is moving...

Hundreds baptized at Auburn University..

Our country needs this!🙏🙏🙏@charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/BoSOshFT2u — Bama_Jeans (@bamajayt) September 14, 2023

Auburn men’s basketball team chaplain Jeremy Napier told The Washington Examiner that he had been involved in planning the original worship event, but that the baptisms were unplanned.

A revival is happening tonight in Auburn. People are getting baptized at Red Barn with hundreds of people cheering them on. The baptisms started following an event at Neville arena tonight called Unite. @TheAUPlainsman @AUFAMILY pic.twitter.com/PzEza1UWKz — Kristen Carr (@kristencarrau) September 13, 2023

”I’ve been a part of just planning this event and man, the Lord just took it from there and we ended up at the Red Barn,” said Napier. “It was not planned at all. I think this was a spontaneous decision at the very end where we just said ‘let’s go for it.’”