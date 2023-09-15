THE SCROLL: 100+ students reportedly baptized spontaneously at massive Auburn University 'revival'

Opinion
Campus Reform
September 15, 2023, 8:40 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

Videos circulating on social media suggest remarkable attendance at a worship service at Alabama’s Auburn University on Tuesday evening.

Reports indicate that “thousands” of students attended the service and over 100 students were baptized at the event.

Auburn men’s basketball team chaplain Jeremy Napier told The Washington Examiner that he had been involved in planning the original worship event, but that the baptisms were unplanned.

”I’ve been a part of just planning this event and man, the Lord just took it from there and we ended up at the Red Barn,” said  Napier. “It was not planned at all. I think this was a spontaneous decision at the very end where we just said ‘let’s go for it.’”

