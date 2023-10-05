Detransitioner says her medical ethics prof told her to look at pro-trans materials 'with an open mind'

A detransitioner recently took to X to post a message that she claims she received from a professor of medical ethics on a discussion board telling her to be more open-minded about childhood transitions.

“[I] made a discussion forum post about how saying ‘if trans kids don’t get to transition they’ll [kill] themselves’ in my medical ethics class, called it a false dichotomy and a slippery slope, and my professor replied saying this,” Elle Palmer, a student and detransitioned woman, said in a Sep. 13 post. “Academia is so f****d.”

“If I were engaged in a debate about the highly politicized topic of transgender children, I would like to see actual statistics from those who work directly with this population,” the attached screenshot allegedly from her professor states. “The point of valuable medical ethics discussions is to use facts rather than opinions.”

“Claiming that the topic is under-researched and then simplifying this debate does not adequately address the issue,” the message continues. “Therefore neither one of the errors you used would be valid. However, you do receive full points for trying out the arguments and delving into the heart of the debate.”

The message supposedly from the professor then links to websites by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Trevor Project, stating “[h]ere are resources you may want to look at with an open mind.”

The Trevor Project, particularly its chat TrevorSpace, has been labeled by Gays Against Groomers as “a pedophile’s paradise.” “[B]rowsing the website for merely a few minutes makes it abundantly clear what it actually is: an online dating service for children and people aged 13-24,” the group said.

An investigation by Campus Reform seems to corroborate Gays Against Groomers’ analysis. The site has had instances of sexual harassment and adults seeking to privately message minors. In addition, minors on the site openly discuss sexual topics, post about engaging in risky behaviors, and discuss transitioning behind their parents’ backs.

“[T]he websites you sent me are incredibly biased and unscientific, yet you are equating them to facts and common knowledge,” Palmer responded to the professor in another screenshot in the thread. “I am extremely uncomfortable that you brought this into my private inbox. Since you did, though, I would urge you to question the reliability of the ‘facts’ you sent me.”

“Just because it’s popular, doesn’t mean it’s good. I think there’s a term for that,” she added.

It is unknown where Palmer is enrolled in school, but she has stated in another X post that she attends community college.

Campus Reform has reached out to Palmer for comment and will update accordingly.