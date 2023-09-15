Top 5 stories of the week: September 15, 2023
Below are Campus Reform's top five stories of the week. Dive into our quick summaries to stay informed about the spread of liberal bias on college campuses.
1. UMaryland College of Education welcomes overwhelmingly woke cohort of new professors
The University of Maryland’s College of Education hired professors who have backgrounds in race, equity, multiculturalism, or a similar woke subject. One of the new hires, Christopher Travers, ‘explores life-making among Black folx in higher education through liberatory masculinities, faith and spiritual connection, and love-based pedagogy and practice.’
2. Colleges continue to recruit for high-paying DEI administrator positions
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion roles are currently among the most sought-after in higher education, with many institutions willing to pay well over $100,000 for such positions. Some schools like Princeton are offering to compensate as much as $250,000 annually for jobs like ‘Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Belonging, and Well-Being.’
3. ’Ho, ho; hey, hey’: Students protest U Texas abolishing DEI initiatives
Protesters chanted ‘protect academic freedom’ and ‘stop attacks on diversity.’ University of Texas at Austin students held a sit-in as the Texas University Systems of Board of Regents voted to end DEI initiatives.
4. Georgia public universities eliminate DEI requirements from hiring
Georgia’s university system now prohibits all 26 of its schools from requiring applicants to submit any ‘political litmus tests or ideological oaths,’ such as diversity-related personal statements. The state of Georgia’s public university system eliminated its use of mandatory DEI statements in its hiring process in July.
5. Missouri medical schools halt child sex changes following state ban
The University of Missouri and Washington University medical schools will no longer be physically altering minors’ bodies for gender transitions in accordance with the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act. The SAFE Act bans all surgeries, castration, hormone therapy, and ‘other procedures’ for gender transitioning.