Colleges continue to recruit for high-paying DEI administrator positions

As colleges continue to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the classroom, the job market to promote such principles in higher education continues to skyrocket. Not only are college DEI jobs plentiful, but they can also compensate extremely well.

Upon searching the term “diversity” into the popular job search website, Careers Inside Higher Ed, nearly 25,000 job listings appear, with many DEI job opportunities willing to pay six-figure salaries.

One such listing is “Talent Diversity Champion” at the University of California, San Diego, with an annual salary of $100,000 to $130,000 to work primarily from home.

“[T]he Talent Diversity Champion is a technical leader who provides guidance to all levels throughout UC San Diego, utilizing specialized diversity, equity and inclusion expertise within area of responsibility to lead focused initiatives,” the job post states. The role also entails “developing and recommending strategies to establish diversity and inclusion as core values in talent acquisition, recruitment and retention initiatives and best practices.”

Similarly, Princeton University is looking to hire an “Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Belonging, and Well-Being,” for an annual salary of $230,000 to $250,000.

“Preferred candidates will possess an understanding of critical issues related to supporting and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion, health and well-being, and should have considerable experience with a wide range of diversity topics (e.g., identity- race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, class, disability, faith, intersectionality, microaggressions, unconscious bias, and privilege),” the job listing reads.

Applicants should also have past experience successfully working with “diverse populations” and be an “advocate” for “anti-racism.”

Stanford University also has a job listing for an “Assistant Director for Diversity Recruitment and Partnerships” that can pay between $76,000 and $139,000.

In this role, one can expect to “develop and implement the school’s DEI recruitment goals” and help create a “diverse pipeline” in fields related to environmental sciences.

In the last several years, conservatives like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have pushed back against the weaponization of DEI in higher education for its advancement of left-wing ideology on topics like race, gender, and sexuality.

Campus Reform has reported numerous instances of DeSantis’ battles against DEI, such as in May when he signed into law a bill prohibiting Florida universities from using federal and state funds to advance DEI initiatives on campus.

