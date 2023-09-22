Top 5 stories of the week: September 22, 2023

Below are Campus Reform’s top five stories of the week. Dive into our quick summaries to stay informed about the spread of liberal bias on college campuses.





1. Syracuse mural celebrates Che Guevara and Malcolm X, likens them to MLK, Mother Teresa

The university features the artwork prominently in a student center in a high-traffic area. A plaque in the display eulogizes Guevera as an ‘Argentinian, Author, Guerilla [sic] Leader, [and] Revolutionary Theorist,’ with no acknowledgment of his murderous past.





2. Ole Miss grants up to $2k in extra funding for student groups that push DEI

The extra funding for DEI comes from the Student Advisory Board fees that all students pay via tuition. Student organizations at the school can be granted the additional funds for sponsoring events and programming that ‘foster diversity on campus and in their own organization.’





3. College to use discussion-based applications following SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

St. John’s College’s new discussion-based application contains five components: a short application form, two interview sessions, a seminar, and an essay. This follows a trend of schools both finding ways to circumvent the rulings and lowering expectations for students.





4. AI will stunt authentic intellectual growth, prof argues

”The AI battle in academia has been steadily flourishing over the past few semesters, with a handful of students’ essays appearing to be composed with mechanical phrasing ... and universal opinions,” he writes.





5. Students’ writing is so bad, one professor says he has to write emails for them

This self-identified professor used to assign 1-2 page essays for his biology class, but scrapped them because students’ writing was so poor. The professor provides email templates for which students would copy-paste, fill in the blanks, and send to the proper recipient.



