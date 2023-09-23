WATCH: Anne Frank snared in graphic K-12 books controversy





In an interview on Fox Business’s Varney & Co., Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano weighed in on the controversy surrounding a teacher’s firing for reading a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary to eighth-grade students. Giordano criticized American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for distorting the story and making it appear as if book bans were taking place in schools.

He argued that the graphic adaptation “weakens and cheapens” the story of Anne Frank, and that eighth graders should be reading the original text to engage in critical thinking. Giordano emphasized that the issue could have been easily resolved by replacing the graphic adaptation with the original text.

Giordano also touched on broader issues affecting the American education system, citing a report by Campus Reform that revealed concerning statistics about students’ lack of critical thinking skills and knowledge of the First Amendment. He criticized Weingarten for focusing on book controversies while the education system faces more pressing challenges, such as students falling behind academically.

Giordano called for greater accountability, especially in light of significant taxpayer funding for schools, and questioned the priorities of educational leaders who seem more concerned with pushing certain content rather than improving educational outcomes.