'Our education system has collapsed': Giordano weighs in on dismal proficiency levels





In a recent appearance on Fox News’ “Fox News @ Night,” Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano discussed the discouraging state of public education in the United States, particularly focusing on the Baltimore school system.

”Our education system has collapsed,” said Giordano, pointing out that student proficiency levels at all-time lows. He responded to the fact that Baltimore spends $22,000 per student per year, yet there were 13 high schools where not a single student passed math proficiency. Giordano also highlighted that New York State spends $26,000 per student per year and performs twice below the national average.

”Rather than fix the problem, they redefined it in order to meet the new normal of what they call it,” Giordano said. He emphasized that this issue is not limited to K-12 education but also affects higher education. Citing a Campus Reform analysis, he noted that 60% of students entering two-year schools must take remedial courses for information they should have learned in high school, and 40% face the same issue in four-year schools.

[RELATED: PROF GIORDANO: The far-reaching consequences of radical indoctrination]

Giordano concluded by commenting on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s veto of a bill that would require parents to affirm their child’s gender. He suggested that the veto was part of a “shadow presidential campaign” but also highlighted the power parents have when they get involved in the education system. “If parents step up and they speak out, they get results,” Giordano said.

Giordano was joined by Bridget Ziegler, Director of the Leadership Institute School Board Programs, who also weighed in on the issue. She agreed with Giordano and emphasized the need for parental involvement. She noted that there is much work to be done and that parents and concerned citizens should continue fighting against egregious policies.