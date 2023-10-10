UPDATED: NYU Law Student Bar Association prez blames Israel for brutal Hamas attacks on civilians in newsletter

Editor’s Note: After publication of this article, NYU Law School pout out a statement from Dean Troy McKenzie that in part read, “[The statement] certainly does not express my own views, because I condemn the killing of civilians and acts of terrorism as always reprehensible.”

New York University School of Law Student Bar Association president Ryna Workman (they/them) reportedly issued a newsletter message to all NYU Law students blaming Israel for the violent terrorist attacks committed this weekend by Hamas against Israeli civilians.

"The elected student president of the NYU Law School Bar Association just sent out a message refusing to condemn Hamas's mass slaughter and effectively cheerleading it," Associated Press staff writer Yair Rosenberg posted to X Tuesday.





”This week, I want to express, first and foremost, my unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination,” the message begins.

”Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life. This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary. I will not condemn Palestinian resistance,” it continues.

The message closes with the statement “Palestine will be free,” and is attributed to Workman.

this is what the @nyulaw student bar association just sent out to all nyu law students.



Campus Reform has contacted NYU Law and workman for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.







