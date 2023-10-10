Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

UPDATED: NYU Law Student Bar Association prez blames Israel for brutal Hamas attacks on civilians in newsletter

'I will not condemn Palestinian resistance.'

Trending
1
American Library Association president says libraries, public schools need to be ‘sites…
By Melanie  Wilcox 
2
MARSCHALL: It’s not hyperbole, it’s real. Your professors and classmates hate Jews.
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
3
Stanford refuses to condemn pro-Hamas banners, instead vows to help students find prope…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
4
Jewish orgs respond to 'despicable' statement from Harvard student groups after Hamas a…
By William Biagini  '24
5
Professor tells sex worker activist to start a ‘mass movement’ as part of ‘children’s l…
By Melanie  Wilcox 
6
Campus leftists post and protest in solidarity with Hamas terrorists
By John Rigolizzo 
Celine Ryan Ciccio | Executive Editor
October 10, 2023, 2:09 pm ET

Editor’s Note: After publication of this article, NYU Law School pout out a statement from Dean Troy McKenzie that in part read, “[The statement] certainly does not express my own views, because I condemn the killing of civilians and acts of terrorism as always reprehensible.”

New York University School of Law Student Bar Association president Ryna Workman   (they/them) reportedly issued a newsletter message to all NYU Law students blaming Israel for the violent terrorist attacks committed this weekend by Hamas against Israeli civilians.

The elected student president of the NYU Law School Bar Association just sent out a message refusing to condemn Hamas’s mass slaughter and effectively cheerleading it,” Associated Press staff writer Yair Rosenberg posted to X Tuesday.



”This week, I want to express, first and foremost, my unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination,” the message begins. 

”Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life. This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary. I will not condemn Palestinian resistance,” it continues.

The message closes with the statement “Palestine will be free,” and is attributed to Workman.

Other X users have posted screenshots of the same message in email form.




Campus Reform has contacted NYU Law and workman for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 



Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this