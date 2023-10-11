NEW: NYU Law student loses job over pro-Hamas statement

Winston & Strawn LLP announced Tuesday that it has revoked its employment offer to Ryna Workman, who earlier this week authored a statement for the New York University School of Law Student Bar Association that supported the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

The law firm called Workman’s statement “inflammatory” and declared that it is “outraged and deeply saddened by the violent attack on Israel over the weekend.”

”These comments are profoundly in conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values as a firm,” the statement reads. “Accordingly, the FIRM has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment.”

Workman had written that “Israel bears full responsibility” for the attacks.

”This week, I want to express, first and foremost, my unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination,” Workman wrote in reference to the terrorist attacks that resulted in burned bodies, decapitated babies, raped women, and hundreds dead.