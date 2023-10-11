EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: These students 'justified' murder, rape of Jews

Students at California State University Long Beach rallied Tuesday in support of the recent Hamas attacks against Israel, which left hundreds dead, raped, and mutilated.

Following the attacks, The CSU–Long Beach Students United Against Apartheid posted an announcement of the rally on its Instagram page, using an image adapted from a toolkit provided by National Students for Justice in Palestine. The image depicts demonstrators alongside a paraglider, paying homage to Hamas’ weekend aerial attack on Israel using powered gliders.

Images from the rally show signs asserting that “resistance is justified” and that “Palestine has a right to resist.”

























Campus Reform is providing ongoing coverage of the anti-Semitic pro-terrorism movement revealing itself on American campuses following the attacks.