THE SCROLL: Jewish student's dorm door allegedly set on fire as college students celebrate Hamas massacre

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

An image posted to X by StopAntisemitism allegedly shows the aftermath of the dorm room door of an observant Jewish Drexel University student having been set on fire.

The post states that “no other door was vandalized and the student believed she was targeted due to her outspoken support of Israel.”

”Police are investigating this as a possible hate crime,” the post claims.





This comes amid ongoing reports of anti-Semitic demonstrations and rhetoric on American university campuses after this weekend’s violent terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israeli students, with many groups directly praising the slaughter as “heroic” and “brave.”