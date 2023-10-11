WATCH: Students for a Democratic Society praise 'brave assault' by Hamas





Video footage captured by Campus Reform shows pro-Israeli students gathering in opposition to a Wednesday rally organized by the Florida State Students for a Democratic Society (FSU SDS) defending this weekend’s terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel

One unidentified speaker stated that Hamas and Palestine “launched a brave assault… on the Zionist entity known as Israel.” He also stated that “Israel is a settler colonial project.”

Attendees chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom! It is our duty to win!” Additionally, as the organization repeatedly praised Hamas for its actions, members chanted, “We must love and support one another!”

Campus Reform footage also shows pro-Israel students holding an Israeli flag and singing songs in unison while FSU SDS continued to bash Israel in support of Palestine.

Florida’s Voice reports that the FSU SDS President told the outlet that Hamas’ actions were a ‘justified response to want to fight back.’”

“It’s unfortunate to see a group of students on our campus promoting such violence and acts of terror against Israel, but thankfully, it didn’t take long for them to be drowned out by students banding together in support of Israel and against terrorism,” Turning Point USA at FSU told Campus Reform. “Turning Point USA at FSU ultimately wants people to work out diplomatic solutions as soon as possible and end the senseless civilian deaths.”

Campus Reform contacted FSU SDS and Florida State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

