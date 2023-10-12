Opinion
No results

REPORT: Jewish student attacked at Columbia U

A 24-year-old Jewish student was 'assaulted' in front of the New York City university's library, the Columbia Spectator reports.

Campus Reform
October 12, 2023, 10:42 am ET

Columbia Spectator is reporting that a 19-year-old female was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Jewish student on Columbia University’s campus.

The Jewish student is enrolled in the Israeli School of General Studies and was attacked with a stick on Wednesday, according to the report

The campus outlet interviewed a friend of the victim, who expressed “fears for his safety.” 

”Earlier in the day, the suspect approached him and other students who were in Uris Hall putting up posters with names and photos of Israelis that Hamas has reportedly taken as hostages,” the article reads. 

Columbia University is located in New York City, which has the largest Jewish population in the country. 

