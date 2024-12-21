2024: 5 times Campus Reform Correspondents went on TV

Campus Reform correspondents are frequently invited to appear on national television outlets to share their student perspectives on higher education as well as issues of the day. Here are five examples.

1. Biden’s ‘destruction of the American Dream’: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge joined Maria Bartiromo to discuss President Joe Biden’s economic legacy and its impact on Gen Z.

”I think the only economic legacy that the Biden-Harris administration has left my generation is the destruction of the American Dream and Donald Trump’s incoming administration is going to rebuild that dream; that will be Trump’s legacy,” Sturge said, noting that 46 percent of Gen Z voted for the new president-elect.

2. American students leaning right: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the Gen Z vote ahead of Donald Trump’s Sunday night rally in New York City.

A Fordham University junior, Duke told Fox News viewers that a “silent majority” of students like him reject the “far-left narratives” they hear in classrooms.

3. Emily Sturge says Gen Z wants solutions, not vibes: WATCH

Young voters want to hear practical solutions from their candidates, Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge said in a Fox Business interview Tuesday ahead of that night’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“Gen Z has suffered dramatically under the Biden-Harris economy -- we have faced skyrocketing rent prices, grocery prices, skyrocketing tuition, gas, electricity prices, and mounting credit card debt,” Sturge said.

4. WATCH: Analyzing JD Vance’s appeal to young voters

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Austin Browne, a student at Youngstown State University in Ohio, analyzed Senator JD Vance’s (OH) appeal to young voters Thursday morning on Fox News.

“I think that Senator Vance highlighting his age will be really effective for voters come November,” Browne said.

5. Top journalism school warns students to avoid ‘microaggressions’: WATCH

Campus Reform Reporter Olivia Krolczyk joined Newsmax’s ‘America Right Now’ to discuss a report from the Goldwater Institute, which claims that journalism students at Arizona State University are required to learn about microaggressions.

According to Fox News, the Goldwater Institute report claimed that students at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication students are required to take a course called “Diversity and Civility at Cronkite” where they learn about “racial microaggressions” and “cisgender privilege.”