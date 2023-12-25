2024 FORECAST: Higher ed stories expected to dominate the next year

Leftists are now on defense as universities’ botched responses to campus anti-Semitism have opened Americans’ eyes to the undeniable problems with leftists’ domination of education.

3. DEI Goes into Retreat

In December, the Iowa Board of Regents and the state of Oklahoma both took measures to correct the insipid growth of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices and spending at public universities. Campus Reform has reported on several conservative lawmakers passing similar legislation, but expect this trend to accelerate in 2024 as DEI programming becomes more widely known as a driving force of campus anti-Semitism.

2. Liberal Staff Lose Control of Leftist Students

The center-left finally realized conservatives had a point about leftist indoctrination in higher education when they saw radical students and professors cheer on Hamas after Oct. 7. In 2024, expect centrist and moderate staff to second guess their support of leftist ideology dictating classroom learning. This expected shift in values will not sit well with radical students, who are now irredeemably entitled to protest and shut down anything they oppose. The left and far left on campus are heading toward a collision.

1. Donors and Alumni Increase Their Influence

Donors and alumni finally realize that something is rotten in their alma maters. Harvard University lost a reported $1 billion in funding as the result of Claudine Gay’s leadership amid the latest wave of campus anti-Semitism. University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned her position after her disastrous Dec. 5 congressional testimony led a donor to pull his $100 million contribution. Gay also testified on Dec. 5 and faced mounting pressure to resign.

Donors are now emboldened because they now see the difference they can make. Expect large donors who care about their universities to use their closed wallets to get the institutions back into shape. Universities are so dependent on donations, they may be forced to listen.

