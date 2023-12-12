Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

41 anti- Israel student activists arrested in latest Brown divestment 'sit-in'

Led by the leftist Brown Divest Coalition, the students were reportedly arrested in University Hall around 6 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 11, an hour after the building closed.

The group claims it 'cannot stay silent' as as a result of the university's 'continued refusal to divest from the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.'

Trending
1
Anti-plagiarism policies 'harm Black and Latinx students,' professor argues
By Elaine Gunthorpe  '24
2
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State
By Campus Reform 
3
Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized her PhD dissertation: report
By Campus Reform 
4
Claudine Gay is a DEI hire lacking intellectual credentials, critics argue
By Campus Reform 
5
NYU suspends pro-Palestine student who removed images of Hamas' hostages on campus
By Campus Reform 
6
FLASHBACK: Students caught using wrong pronouns at Harvard may violate harassment polic…
By Jared Gould 
Patrick McDonald '26 | Michigan Correspondent
December 12, 2023, 5:13 pm ET

41 students at Brown University were recently arrested for an unlawful “sit-in” that demanded divestment from corporations with ties to Israel.

Led by the leftist Brown Divest Coalition, the students were reportedly arrested in University Hall around 6 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 11, an hour after the building closed. The sit-in, which began at 9 a.m., lasted nine hours before the students underwent bookings inside the building.

[RELATED: Pro-Palestine activists occupy UMich building demanding divestments from Israel]

In addition to the activists inside University Hall, more than 200 other students were “singing, chanting, [and] holding homemade signs” in support of Palestine, according to The Providence Journal.

”It’s essential to highlight that arresting students is not an action that Brown takes lightly, and it’s not something the University ever wants to do,” Brown spokesman Brian Clark said to The Providence Journal. “The students were informed that staying in the building after business hours poses security concerns.”

Clark also stated, “The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable, and the University is prepared to escalate the level of criminal charges for future incidents of students occupying secure buildings.”

The Brown Divest Coalition claims it “cannot stay silent” as as a result of the university’s “continued refusal to divest from the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”  

[RELATED: Students walk out of class nationwide to rally against Israel. Some are getting extra credit for it]

The student activists demanded that the university also divest from various big defense contractors like Boeing and Raytheon for their alleged support of the “Israeli occupation of Palestine.”

This is not the first time that students have been arrested for illicitly protesting at Brown after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks. On Nov. 8, 20 students were arrested for a similar divestment sit-in at University Hall, which the school has since dropped the charges for.

Campus Reform has contacted the Brown Divest Coalition, Brown Students for Justice in Palestine, BrownU Jews for Ceasefire Now, and Brown University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this